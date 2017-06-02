Women arrested in Wayne for alleged shoplifting

Women arrested at Willowbrook Mall for alleged shoplifting Alleged shoplifting Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rO8Ya0 Three Newark women were arrested on shoplifting charges after leaving a Dick's Sporting Goods at the Willowbrook Mall on Thursday at 12:20 p.m, Wayne police said. Officer Kenneth Hart responded to the alert of three black females fleeing the sporting goods store in a Nissan with stolen merchandise, Captain of Police Laurence W. Martin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.