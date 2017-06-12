Whole Foods CEO calls activist investors 'greedy bastards' as...
Whole Foods' founder and CEO had harsh words for an activist investor hedge fund that criticized the grocery chain as it struggles to improve its business. CEO John Mackey called activist investor Jana Partners "greedy bastards" in an series of interviews with Texas Monthly .
