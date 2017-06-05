Walmart Is a Dominant Force Again In Retail, and All Amazon Needs to See Are These Stats to Prove It
Walmart is back on the top of its game in the U.S., at least judging by two important retail metrics. "The last 12 quarters of positive same-store sales and 10 quarters of positive traffic are evidence that the U.S. bricks and mortar [business] has made significant progress in recapturing the lost [market] share," wrote Barclays analyst Karen Short on Monday.
