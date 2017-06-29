Walgreens ends its attempt to buy Rite Aid
Walgreens has ended its takeover pursuit of rival Rite Aid after resistance from U.S. regulators and will instead now buy stores, distribution centers and inventory in a new deal. The proposed merger, first announced in 2015, was initially for about $9.4 billion but was whittled down to about $6.8 billion earlier this year.
