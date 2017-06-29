Walgreens ends its attempt to buy Rit...

Walgreens ends its attempt to buy Rite Aid

7 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

Walgreens has ended its takeover pursuit of rival Rite Aid after resistance from U.S. regulators and will instead now buy stores, distribution centers and inventory in a new deal. The proposed merger, first announced in 2015, was initially for about $9.4 billion but was whittled down to about $6.8 billion earlier this year.

