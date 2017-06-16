Wal-Mart is buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million in cash, showing that its appetite for hip clothing brands shows no sign of abating as it looks for ways to gain on Amazon.com Inc. It's a sign of the aggressive direction Wal-Mart is taking since buying Jet.com last year and keeping that company's founder as head of its online division. Wal-Mart has since bought clothing seller ModCloth, footwear retailer ShoeBuy.com and outdoor gear seller Moosejaw as it focuses on brands appealing to younger shoppers.
