Wal-Mart is buying online men's cloth...

Wal-Mart is buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million in cash, showing that its appetite for hip clothing brands shows no sign of abating as it looks for ways to gain on Amazon.com Inc. It's a sign of the aggressive direction Wal-Mart is taking since buying Jet.com last year and keeping that company's founder as head of its online division. Wal-Mart has since bought clothing seller ModCloth, footwear retailer ShoeBuy.com and outdoor gear seller Moosejaw as it focuses on brands appealing to younger shoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) 1 hr Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... 3 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... 7 hr Yidfellas v USA 5
Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas... 17 hr Corodex 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Fri Yidfellas v USA 5
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC