Wal-Mart faces lawsuit over Illinois Uber slaying

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The family of an Illinois Uber driver who was stabbed to death filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against Wal-Mart Stores Inc for failing to stop the teen suspect in the incident from stealing a machete and knife from one of its stores. The lawsuit was filed in the Cook County Circuit Court by the family of Grant Nelson, 34. Nelson was killed early on May 30 after picking up 16-year-old Eliza Wasni outside a Wal-Mart in Skokie, Illinois, around 16 miles north of Chicago.

Chicago, IL

