US fashion retailer J. Crew launches debt restructuring deal

J. Crew Group Inc disclosed terms on Tuesday of a debt restructuring deal that would roughly cut in half the value of its nearly US$567 million in bonds, as well as extend their maturity by two years, after receiving the backing of some key creditors. A J.Crew store logo is pictured on a building along the Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach, Florida March 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.