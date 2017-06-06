UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay rallies as acti...

UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay rallies as activist asks it to explore options

Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private. Hudson's Bay, which for five consecutive quarters has reported declines in sales at established stores, said it was reviewing a letter from Land & Buildings, which owns a 4.3 percent stake in the company.

