UPDATE 1-Fred's adopts poison pill ahead of Walgreens-Rite Aid deal decision

Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal. Fred's said on Wednesday the short-term rights plan, also known as a "poison pill", will be triggered if a party takes 10 percent ownership and will expire on Sept.

