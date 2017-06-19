U.S. investor urges HBC to cash in 'c...

U.S. investor urges HBC to cash in 'crown jewels,' even if it means closing stores

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The board of Hudson's Bay Co. is facing investor pressure to get more value from its real estate assets, even if that means closing stores including its "crown jewel" locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Sat Corodex 179
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas... Jun 16 Corodex 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 16 Yidfellas v USA 5
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC