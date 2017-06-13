Tulsa's Allan Heinberg is the man behind the success of 'Wonder Woman'
Allan Heinberg, a Booker T. Washington High School graduate in 1985 who's been writing and producing for TV for 20 years, wrote the screenplay for the blockbuster hit "Wonder Woman" movie. Allan Heinberg, a Booker T. Washington High School graduate in 1985 who's been writing and producing for TV for 20 years, wrote the screenplay for the blockbuster hit "Wonder Woman" movie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|8 hr
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|10 hr
|Simonton worker
|8
|Target shoots for retail comeback, and Chicago ...
|Jun 6
|be4 Target eh
|1
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC