Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Men In QuikTrip Robbery During Stakeout

Tulsa Police arrested two of three men who they said robbed a QuikTrip near 31st and 129th East Avenue early Monday morning. Police said the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning when the suspects went in the store with a weapon and demanded money.

