Toys"R"Us exec to head Bridgestone Retail

Bridgestone Americas Inc. has hired Joe Venezia, an executive with 20-plus years of consumer retail experience, to be president of its Bridgestone Retail Operations . Mr. Venezia fills a position that's been vacant since October 2016, when the unit's former president, Stu Crum , left Bridgestone to become COO of Service King Collision Repair Centers.

Chicago, IL

