Toys"R"Us exec to head Bridgestone Retail
Bridgestone Americas Inc. has hired Joe Venezia, an executive with 20-plus years of consumer retail experience, to be president of its Bridgestone Retail Operations . Mr. Venezia fills a position that's been vacant since October 2016, when the unit's former president, Stu Crum , left Bridgestone to become COO of Service King Collision Repair Centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|4 hr
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|22 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas...
|Jun 16
|Corodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC