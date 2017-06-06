Toronto stock index continues recovery from 2017 low, loonie up
Canada's main stock index is continuing to recover some of the ground it gave up last week when it dropped to a low point for the year. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.50 points to 15,291.04, after 90 minutes of trading.
