TODAY Show uncovers love at Stew Leonard's
Stew Leonard 's employees may find more than fresh produce next time they go to work; apparently the grocery franchise has a decent inventory of soul mates as well. The TODAY Show recently interviewed five couples who found love at Stew Leonard's, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|14 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14)
|14 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|14 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 24
|Barry Finance
|180
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC