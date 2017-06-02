The Latest: Woman, 82, 'can't believe' airport scuffle

An 82-year-old Texas woman who had forgotten to take her bipolar medication says she "can't believe" she scuffled with an airport security officer in Kansas and is "so sorry it happened." Lila Mae Bryan, of Mesquite, says the confrontation ensued when Transportation Security Administration workers at Eisenhower International Airport in Wichita tried to confiscate her bottle of Bath and Body Works foaming hand gel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.