The Latest: 2 die in California due t...

The Latest: 2 die in California due to extreme heat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

One person uses the CityScape splash pad to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees , which is has only hit three times in recorded history in Phoenix, the last time 22 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14) 18 hr Jared Soros 60
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Tue USS LIBERTY 6
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 17 Corodex 179
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC