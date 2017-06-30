The big consequence of the Amazon-Who...

The big consequence of the Amazon-Whole Foods deal no one's talking about

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Small farmers who sell to Whole Foods are worried an Amazon purchase of the chain could hurt their bottom line, while benefitting large industrial organic farmers.

Chicago, IL

