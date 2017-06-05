Tell Your Girlfriends: Bath and Body Works Is Bringing Back Your Favorite '90s Scent for Summer
Bath and Body Works is bringing back your favorite '90s scent, so get ready to smell like your high school summers Just when we couldn't love Bath & Body Works anymore, it happened. And it's all because they've wooed us with yet another delicious scent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|May 28
|adeogun
|799
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC