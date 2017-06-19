Tears for Sears: The rise and decline of a Canadian retail giant
For decades, Sears was a quintessential part of the Canadian shopping experience. Its catalogues adorned coffee tables and its Kenmore-branded appliances were staples in homes for generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC