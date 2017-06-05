Target Exec to Become Blue Nile CEO
Blue Nile has appointed Target executive Jason Goldberger as CEO to replace Harvey Kanter, four months after the online diamond retailer's acquisition by a private-equity group. Goldberger has 20 years' experience in senior positions at e-commerce groups, including Amazon, Blue Nile said last week.
