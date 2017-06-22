Target Begins Removing Hampton Creek's Products From Stores
A spokeswoman for the retailer confirmed the decision on Thursday, and said, in a statement: "Pending a full review, Target today started a market withdrawal of Hampton Creek products, which are being removed from Target stores and Target.com." The Target spokeswoman said it received allegations of food safety concerns as well as accusations of manipulation and adulteration of Hampton Creek's products.
