Sycamore Partners Close to $6 Billion Deal for Staples

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc. following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion. The acquisition would come a year after a U.S. federal judge thwarted a merger between Staples and peer Office Depot Inc on antitrust grounds.

