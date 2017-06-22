Sycamore Partners Close to $6 Billion Deal for Staples
Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc. following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion. The acquisition would come a year after a U.S. federal judge thwarted a merger between Staples and peer Office Depot Inc on antitrust grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|18 hr
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC