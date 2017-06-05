Struggling J. Crew getting a new CEO
Mickey Drexler, the retail veteran who helped take the company private in 2011, will remain J. Crew's chairman. Mickey Drexler, the longtime chief of J. Crew Group who led the apparel chain through a leveraged buyout before struggling to cope with the rise of Amazon.com, will hand the reins to a veteran of Williams-Sonoma's West Elm.
