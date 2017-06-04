Staples (SPLS) versus Rent-A-Center (RCII) Financial Survey
Staples and Rent-A-Center are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitabiliy and analyst recommendations. This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Staples and Rent-A-Center, as reported by MarketBeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|May 28
|adeogun
|799
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC