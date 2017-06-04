Staples (SPLS) versus Rent-A-Center (RCII) Financial Survey

Staples and Rent-A-Center are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitabiliy and analyst recommendations. This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Staples and Rent-A-Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.