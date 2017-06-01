Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Office Depot (ODP) Share Price
News stories about Office Depot have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Thu
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|trumps son-in-law
|302
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|May 28
|adeogun
|799
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC