Sears to close 20 more stores as crisis continues
Sears to close 20 more stores as crisis continues Sears Holdings is closing another 20 stores as the distressed department-store chain seeks to stanch the bleeding. Check out this story on ldnews.com: https://usat.ly/2tB5hlv Sears Holdings is closing another 20 stores as the distressed department-store chain seeks to stanch the bleeding amid swirling challenges for the retail sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC