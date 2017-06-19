Sears Canada shares plunge on report that it's preparing to seek court protection
Sears Canada's stock has plunged this morning following a news report that it's preparing to seek bankruptcy protection within weeks. The shares fell 25 per cent to 60 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after the open Wednesday.
