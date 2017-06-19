Sears Canada shares plunge as report says retailer will seek bankruptcy protection
Sears Canada's stock has plunged this morning following a news report that it's preparing to seek bankruptcy protection within weeks. The stock had already declined from $1.14 on June 12, prior to a company warning that there was "significant doubt" about its future and that it could be sold or restructured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|8 hr
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas...
|Jun 16
|Corodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC