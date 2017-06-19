Sears Canada shares plunge as report ...

Sears Canada shares plunge as report says retailer will seek bankruptcy protection

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Sears Canada's stock has plunged this morning following a news report that it's preparing to seek bankruptcy protection within weeks. The stock had already declined from $1.14 on June 12, prior to a company warning that there was "significant doubt" about its future and that it could be sold or restructured.

