Sears Canada ponders sale amid 'significant doubt' about its future

Sears Canada said Tuesday there is "significant doubt" about its future and it could sell or restructure itself, the latest sign of how the retail sector is being upended by the rise of online shopping. The retailer , known for catalogues that were a staple in the homes of generations of Canadians, saw its shares plummet by 39 per cent to 70 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange minutes after the opening bell.

