Saudi Billionaire, Daimler Invest in Uber's Next Big Rival
Saudi billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal's investment company Kingdom Holding Co and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG invested in Careem, Uber's Middle Eastern ride-hailing rival. Careem wants to use the latest round of funding, which raked in $500 million, to gain traction in the region and develop driverless pods as the new norm for public transportation.
