Sale on milk and eggs: Kroger cuts outlook amid price fight
Intense competition among grocers is forcing Kroger to slash prices on popular items like milk and eggs - staples that help sway where shoppers go. The company, which operates Fred Meyer, Ralphs and Fry's, on Thursday reported its second straight quarter of declining sales after more than seven years of uninterrupted growth.
