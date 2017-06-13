Saks parent company to slash 2,000 jobs

Saks parent company to slash 2,000 jobs

14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The celebration and media tour of the new Saks Fifth Avenue specialty store, The Collective, at 200 Greenwich Ave., Feb. 1. The celebration and media tour of the new Saks Fifth Avenue specialty store, The Collective, at 200 Greenwich Ave., Feb. 1. The grand opening party of the fine jewelry store, The Vault , part of the Saks Fifth Avenue Shops in Greenwich at 200 Greenwich Avenue., May 3. The grand opening party of the fine jewelry store, The Vault , part of the Saks Fifth Avenue Shops in Greenwich at 200 Greenwich Avenue., May 3. The news, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal , follows widespread layoffs and store closures across the retail industry and amid Saks' big investments in downtown Greenwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

