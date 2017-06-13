Saks parent company to slash 2,000 jobs
The celebration and media tour of the new Saks Fifth Avenue specialty store, The Collective, at 200 Greenwich Ave., Feb. 1. The celebration and media tour of the new Saks Fifth Avenue specialty store, The Collective, at 200 Greenwich Ave., Feb. 1. The grand opening party of the fine jewelry store, The Vault , part of the Saks Fifth Avenue Shops in Greenwich at 200 Greenwich Avenue., May 3. The grand opening party of the fine jewelry store, The Vault , part of the Saks Fifth Avenue Shops in Greenwich at 200 Greenwich Avenue., May 3. The news, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal , follows widespread layoffs and store closures across the retail industry and amid Saks' big investments in downtown Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Fri
|Simonton worker
|8
|Target shoots for retail comeback, and Chicago ...
|Jun 6
|be4 Target eh
|1
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC