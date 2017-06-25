Royce & Associates LP Has $3,280,000 Position in Destination Maternity Corporation
Royce & Associates LP maintained its stake in Destination Maternity Corporation during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,967 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
