Retail decline continues with closure of Lane Bryant, Loft, Ann Taylor and Justice stores
The company behind popular clothing shops like Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant announced earlier this week that it plans to close hundreds of stores throughout the country, continuing a downward trend that's gripped conventional retailers in the digital age. Ascena Retail Group, which also owns chains like Justice, LOFT, Maurices and Catherines, said Monday that it would close between 250 and 650 stores, although it's unclear if it will shutter any stores in Greater Cleveland.
