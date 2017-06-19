Recalls this week: office chairs, uti...

Recalls this week: office chairs, utility vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

More than 100,000 office chairs are being recalled because of faulty legs. Utility vehicles with faulty fuel-gauge retainers are also being recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) 4 hr Barry Finance 180
News Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14) Jun 21 Jared Soros 60
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Jun 21 David is TREATY 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC