Recalls this week: dressers, fireworks, infant coveralls
More than 30,000 smoke-effect fireworks are being recalled this week because they can explode unexpectedly after being lit. Other recalled consumer products include dressers with a tip-over risk and infant coveralls with a snap that can pose a choking hazard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Mcdougall
|181
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Wed
|wagnous
|1
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|60
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC