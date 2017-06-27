Recall: Publix dried fruit mix may contain Listeria
Publix Super Markets said it has recalled Publix Tropical Medley Mix out of concern it may be contaminated with Listeria, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The grocery chain said it received notification from its supplier that the dried apricot used in the mix may be contaminated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|7 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14)
|7 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 24
|Barry Finance
|180
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC