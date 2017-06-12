Ms. Mason is joining the Edeniq team as momentum... )--Zen Ecosystems and Encycle today announced a partnership to bring Encycle's Swarm Logic offering to the Zen HQ intelligent energy management pla... )--The board of directors of Target Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per common share, a 3.3% increase from the prior quarterly divide... SheKnows Media Launches #HatchKids' New "Advice to My 7th Grade Self" Video Series at #BlogHer17 on June 24th in Orlando )--SheKnows Media, a leading women's media company that averages 60 million unique visitors per month and reaches more than 300 million social media fans, today a... )--AVer Information Inc., a leading innovator of video-conferencing solutions announces AVer's CAM340 and CAM520 systems as validated for BlueJeans Network, Inc. Hudd... Nearly 12,000 Property Owners Embrace YgreneWorks, Florida's Highest-Rated ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.