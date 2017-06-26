Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and people are losing their minds
But it seems Prada believes that's a market worth cornering because it's selling a sterling silver paper clip with "Prada" embossed on one side for $185. It's made in Italy and you can buy it on Barneys New York website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 24
|Barry Finance
|180
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|Jun 21
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC