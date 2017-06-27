Office supplies chain Staples sold fo...

Office supplies chain Staples sold for $6.9 billion

5 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Private equity firm Sycamore is buying office supplies chain Staples for $6.9 billion. The companies said Wednesday that shareholders of Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples will get $10.25 per share.

Chicago, IL

