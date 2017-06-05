Ocado shares surge following overseas deal with mystery customer
OCADO, the online delivery specialist, has announced a long-awaited overseas deal for its software platform - although the identity of the customer is yet to be disclosed. The FTSE 250-listed firm said it has signed an agreement with "a regional European retailer" to help it access website software and other technology, but added that the customer "wishes to remain anonymous until it launches its online business".
