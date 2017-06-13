Nordstrom family could rescue retail giant
Nordstrom stock skyrocketed 17% on Thursday after the struggling department store said it's exploring a deal to go private. Members of the Nordstrom family, including co-presidents Blake Nordstrom, Peter Nordstrom and Erik Nordstrom, are considering a bid to acquire 100% of the company.
