Nordstrom family considering buyout of department store
Members of the Nordstrom family including co-presidents Blake, Peter and Erik Nordstrom are considering making an offer to buy out the 70 per cent of the department store's stock they don't already own. Nordstrom's board has formed a committee of independent directors to represent the company in any talks with the family over a potential sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Target shoots for retail comeback, and Chicago ...
|Jun 6
|be4 Target eh
|1
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC