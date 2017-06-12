[Newsmaker] Amazon deal could disrupt...

[Newsmaker] Amazon deal could disrupt grocery business

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Amazon's deal to buy Whole Foods Market injects even greater pressure into the food and grocery sectors at a time when e-commerce is already roiling retailers. The tech giant's $13.7 billion acquisition of the upscale, niche grocery chain was described as a seismic event by industry analysts, despite Whole Foods' relatively small size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Sat Corodex 179
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Sat Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Sat Yidfellas v USA 5
Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas... Fri Corodex 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 16 Yidfellas v USA 5
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC