Neiman Marcus focuses on exclusives, personalized offers
The upscale department store chain confirmed Tuesday that talks for a partial sale or outright purchase of the company have ended. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that talks had stalled between Neiman Marcus and Hudson's Bay, which operates such chains as Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue.
