'Mushy middle' department stores feel the squeeze as luxury and discount expand

The financial woes of Sears Canada and Hudson's Bay have highlighted a painful trend for the department stores that once dominated Canada's retail landscape - it's best to avoid the "mushy middle." The rise of online shopping and a widening wealth gap are seen as factors squeezing mid-line retailers that try to be all things to all people, with customers now favouring either luxury retailers, such as Nordstrom or Saks Fifth Avenue, or discount shops like profit-machine Dollarama.

