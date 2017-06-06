More

More

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A year ago, Apple settled a giant class-action lawsuit . The result was that millions of Americans got free credits in their accounts at Amazon , Barnes & Noble, or other e-book retailers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) 10 hr USS LIBERTY 6
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 17 Corodex 179
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas... Jun 16 Corodex 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC