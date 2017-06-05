Montreal Saks may miss targeted opening, Hudson's Bay mum on permit request
Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has not yet applied for a Montreal city permit to transform a historic downtown property into a Saks Fifth Avenue store, a government official said on Wednesday, raising prospects the luxury chain could miss its targeted fall 2018 launch. Hudson's Bay, which operates its namesake chain in Canada, bought Saks in 2013 for $2.4 billion.
