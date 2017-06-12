Makerlab NW hosting grand opening in ...

Makerlab NW hosting grand opening in Edmonds June 24

My Edmonds

Makerlab NW invites all to its grand opening Saturday, June 24 from noon to 9 p.m. at 23931 Highway 99, #101, Edmonds, just north of Burlington Coat Factory. Makerlab NW is a non-profit organization that brings creatives of all sorts together to invent and learn.

Chicago, IL

